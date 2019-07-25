North Coast Football announce new Technical Director

AT THE HELM: New North Coast Football Technical Director Jack Dover after his appointment to the role yesterday.

FOOTBALL: North Coast Football announced a new Technical Director (TD) yesterday with experienced National Premier League Victoria side Avondale Football Club's former TD Jack Dover stepping into the role.

Dover joins the North Coast team with over five years of experience in working on youth development in the game from grass roots to professional level.

With impressive coaching experience working with Avondale FC and Football Victoria (FFV), Dover has also been assistant coach for FFV's Skilleroos, Melbourne City, Rowville Sports Academy and FFV's Talent Identification Centre.

As Technical Director, Jack will closely monitor the development of players engaged in NCF's Player Development Programs, including the Skill Acquisition Programs and NPL Northern NSW.

Jack was looking forward to commencing his role at NCF to work with the coaches and players within the region.

"I am very much looking forward to working with NCF and Northern NSW Football's Technical Director in creating a clear pathway for coaches and players within the region,” Dover said.

"I am also very excited to begin building a positive coaching network within the NCF region, I am very motivated and determined to be here which is why I made the move from Melbourne to support both coach and player development.''

NCF President Wendy Schafer was thrilled to welcome Jack on board and couldn't wait to see how much he will be able to develop player pathways within the region.

"Jack's experience and qualifications will be very beneficial to our player development programs and club's alike within the region, we are excited to have him,” Schafer said.