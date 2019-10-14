North Coast girls hit NSW country rivals for six

VICTORS: The under-18 girls' North Coast Cricket Council side that won the McDonald's Under 18 Women's Country Championships at Raymond Terrace last week.

VICTORS: The under-18 girls' North Coast Cricket Council side that won the McDonald's Under 18 Women's Country Championships at Raymond Terrace last week. Country Cricket NSW

CRICKET: The North Coast Cricket Council under-18 girls' side have won a sixth straight Country NSW Cricket state championship after an unbeaten run throughout the tournament at Raymond Terrace last week.

Boasting a wealth of talent, including Clarence Valley duo Ohanna and Verity McDonald, as well as Woodford Island star Taquayla Dawson in reserve, the imposing side was too good for its state opposition in the Hunter Valley.

North Coast dispatched their opening opposition, Western, with ease, taking a six wicket victory before handing Riverina a similar fate in a 40-run win.

Their next opponent, Central Northern, provided a much tougher test but North Coast saw them off after chasing down a total of 64 runs.

The round-three win put North Coast at the top of their group and straight into the grand final against Newcastle.

Hunter Valley's top cricketers had been similarly strong in their opening games and were out to cause an upset over the competition heavyweights but a strong bowling display put the side on the back foot, with Holly Simmons taking an impressive three wickets for six runs from four overs.

North Coast had to beat Newcastle's final score of 56 and things never looked in doubt as Anika Learoyd scored a whopping 31 runs alone to help her side to pass the total with just two wickets down in nine overs.

The victory extends the side's reign at the top.