North Coast life savers benefit from rescue chopper pay out

Former Norther operator chairman Warren Tozer and Graham Ford at Yamba at the weekend for the handover.

NORTH Coast surf life savers have been the beneficiary of the conclusion of a dispute between rival rescue helicopter organisations.

Yamba Surf Life Saving Club hosted a function to allow Surf Life Saving Australia to distribute funds to surf life saving clubs on the NSW North Coast following the closure of SLSA's fully owned subsidiary Northern Region SLSA Helicopter Rescue Service Pty Ltd (Northern).

Following a mediation agreement between SLSA and Northern and Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Services announced in July, SLSA president Graham Ford distributed the funds to the surf clubs at a ceremony at Yamba.

Eighteen surf clubs of more than 6500 surf lifesavers received the money.

Representatives from 17 clubs were at the function hosted by Mr Ford and chairman of the former Northern operator, Warren Tozer, with fellow board members Paul Muldoon and Kevin Gosling.

Mr Ford said that the distribution of funds was in recognition of the surf clubs' services to the community in the past 30 years.

"As a result of good management by the Northern Board, SLSA was the benefactor when the helicopter rescue service wound up, which has enabled the distribution of funds to our surf clubs here today.”

"We anticipate that today's funding distribution will continue to work towards SLSA's goal of zero preventable drownings on Australia's beaches,” Mr. Ford said.

The distribution of funds is in line with Northern's constitution, which SLSA committed to following the closure of the helicopter rescue service.

SLSA confirms that all funds received because of the closure of the Northern's operation will be directed back into surf lifesaving.

Due to an agreement by all parties, SLSA is unable to comment on the terms of the settlement arising from the mediation process as all parties are bound by confidentiality.