Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Byron Bay man will face a hearing over an alleged dog assault later this year.
A Byron Bay man will face a hearing over an alleged dog assault later this year.
Crime

North Coast man to face hearing on dog attack allegations

Liana Turner
22nd Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man charged with having his dog attack another man will contest the allegation in a hearing in October.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on crutches and with his right foot in bandages when his case was mentioned on Monday.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacked another person.

Police charged him after an incident during which they will allege he incited his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsie, to attack a man on Jonson St in Byron Bay about 1.45am on February 23 this year.

He has meanwhile pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days later.

Defence solicitor Kylie Anderson-Clarke told the court a document setting out the witnesses who would be required for the hearing had been filed on an earlier date.

Ms Anderson-Clarke said an estimated two hours would be required for the case to be heard.

Magistrate Michael Dakin listed the matter for hearing before Byron Bay Local Court on Tuesday, October 27.

Mr Ruthenberg remains on bail.

His bail conditions include that he must live with his mother near Grafton and he cannot have control of any animal.

More Stories

byron bay dog attack byron bay local court byron crime dog attacks northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        premium_icon Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        News Tributes have flowed for the well-loved Queensland truck driver killed in a crash on Monday. He survived a terrifying ordeal in Grafton years earlier.

        COUNCIL: Mayor leads push for maximum pay rise

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Mayor leads push for maximum pay rise

        News ‘We shouldn’t keep whipping ourselves over this … just bite the bullet’.

        ON DECK: Councillors back bold Yamba dining plan

        premium_icon ON DECK: Councillors back bold Yamba dining plan

        Council News Temporary decking on busy street would result in loss of two parking spaces.

        Daily Catch-up: July 22, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 22, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!