North Coast NPL sides hunting silverware

The North Coast Football under-15 NPL team are off to the grand final tomorrow.

NORTH Coast Football have two teams playing in the Northern NSW National Premier League grand finals Saturday afternoon.

The under-16s side face off against Newcastle Jets, while the under-15s play rivals Hamilton Olympic in their decider.

"It's great recognition for the organisation and the club's which contribute to North Coast Football that we're able to have two teams in the grand final and we'll look to build on that in the future," North Coast Football technical director Jack Dover said.

"I'm looking forward to two great games."

The under-15s team are looking for a three-peat after previously winning the 13s and 14s over the last two seasons.

The under-16s are playing finals football for the first time and equipped themselves well last weekend in a great win over Hamilton Olympic in the semi finals.

Both games are being played at Darling St Oval in Newcastle in front of what is expected to be a big crowd.