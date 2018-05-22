North Coast offer barely a whimper in CRL thrashing

North Coast centre Zac Johnson (Nambucca Heads Roosters) is tackled strongly by a couple of Northern Rivers players during the semi final of the CRL Country Championships.

WITHIN 20 minutes any thoughts the North Coast under-23 team had of reaching next week's final of the CRL Country Championships had all but disappeared.

Facing Northern Rivers at Rex Hardaker Oval, the Northern Rivers team had put on four tries to be travelling along at more than a point a minute.

In the first half Northern Rivers scored seven tries to lead 38-0 with line breaks through the middle a regular occurance.

North Coast, made up of players from Group 2 and Group 3, came out after the break with added commitment and actually scored two tries through Blake Wells and Zac Johnson to reduce the margin slightly.

"The message at half time was to avoid embarrassment. It was already 38-0 so basically try and win the second half was all we were working on. Take a little bit of pride in individual performances," North Coast coach Dean Hurrell said.

"There were too many one-on-one misses which basically led to them getting on the front foot."

The Northern Rivers backline hit top gear late in the contest with centre Ben O'Gorman scoring a hat-trick while winger Micahel Dwane and fellow centre Rhys Riches also added to their tally.

For Hurrell it was a dirty day at the office as the opposition ran away with a 64-12 win.

"We were just totally dominated in the middle," he bemoaned.

"They (Northern Rivers) were no better than Central Coast and we beat Central Coast two weeks ago. It just shows on the day if you turn up with a bad attitude."

NORTHERN RIVERS 64 (Ben O'Gorman 3, Michael Dwane 2, Rhys Riches 2, Anthony Colman 2, Caleb Ziebell, Jake Hoban, Lochlen Perren tries; Samuel Grant 8 goals) def NORTH COAST 12 (Blake Wells, Zac Johnson tries; Luke Beaumont 2 goals).

Ladies League Tag: Central Coast def Greater Northern 30-2.