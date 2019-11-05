North Coast pays price for poor shot selection on day one

North Coast opening bowler Brady Toniello in his delivery stride during yesterday's game against South Coast.

North Coast opening bowler Brady Toniello in his delivery stride during yesterday's game against South Coast. Gary Nichols

CHS CRICKET: It's back to the drawing board for the North Coast XI after a disastrous opening game in the CHS Open Boys Cricket Championships in Grafton yesterday.

North Coast batted first and had few answers to the South Coast attack, dismissed for 75 well inside the allotted 50 overs.

In replay South Coast cruised past the Northerners' total just one wicket down.

Hugo Ikeda was the main destroyer for South Coast with 3-12. The other bowlers all chipped in to keep the pressure on North Coast.

South Coast's best with the bat was Rhys Cattle with 43 before he was run out.

The coach of North Coast, Sean Lowrey, said his team needed to work on all aspects of their batting.

"Disappointing batting effort but credit to South Coast they bowled and fielded well," he said.

"Our shot selection was not good and we need to rectify that issue before tomorrow's game."

But he was impressed with the way the bowlers and fielders kept at it, even when the game was beyond them.

"The game was dead after they passed our score, but to the boys credit they fought back and we had them (South Coast) eight down after 50 overs.

"This will give us confidence going into our next game."

RESULTS:

South Coast d North Coast

Sydney North d Riverina

Sydney West d North West

Hunter d Western

Sydney East v Sydney South West still going down to the wire at deadline.