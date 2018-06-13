North Coast Tennis Titles a smash hit

Gavin van Peperzeel squeezes his forehand away during the finals .

Gavin van Peperzeel squeezes his forehand away during the finals . Matthew Elkerton

TENNIS: The rain stayed mostly away and let a top weekend of tennis take place in Grafton for the annual North Coast Tennis Championships.

Tournament organiser Ayesha Beckman said the tournament had 216 competitors from as far as away as Sydney, the Gold Coast and even the US compete in categories from under-10s to adults over-50s.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Beckman said the rain started falling on Saturday, meaning a lot of matches had to be crammed in on the Sunday, with semi-finals and finals played on the Monday.

Local highlights of the tournament included local Jacob Sullivan making the open men's final, Olivia Blanch making the finals of the AMT women's doubles, Whitney Moon making the finals of the 14 girls' doubles and many other strong results.

NORTH COAST TENNIS RESULTS

12 and U Boys' Singles

1: Lucas Pascoe [3], 2: Connor Guest, 3: Oscar Parker [1], 4:<TH>Cody Atkinson

14 and U Boys' Singles

1: Charlie Pade [4], 2: Joshua Mammen, 3: Timothy Yeung Packer [2], 4: Callum Stringfellow [3]

16 and U Boys' Singles

1: Alex Furst [4], 2: Mac Mehrtens [3], 3: Jacob Kotan, 4: Ethan Watts

18 and U Boys' Singles

1: Sean Pacey [4], 2: Luke Field [1], 3: Alexey Shtengelov, 4:<TH>Brandon Stockwell

AMT Men's Singles

1: Gavin Van Peperzeel [1], 2: Jacob Sullivan [4], 3/4: Jayden Court [2], 3/4: Adam Matthew Gadecki [6]

B-Grade Men's Singles

1: Isaac Huxley [8], 2: Nick Liddy [6], 3/4: Rowan Butler [5], 3/4: Vitorio Sardinha [4]

Special Men's Singles

1: Aaron Westerlund, 2: Ben Hunter, 3/4: Mitchell Robinson [2], 3/4: Callum Hunter

18 Boys' Consolation

1: Lachlan Rook [1], 2: Mitchell Robinson, 3/4 : Harrison Smith, 3/4: Ethan James Horner [2]

12 and U Girls' Singles

1: Anna Bishop [3], 2: Dayna Whiteley-Hall [1], 3: Taya Powell [8], 4: Lejla Buldo [5]

14 and U Girls' Singles

1: Maddison Ricardo [1], 2: Thamara Frasser [2], 3: Amelia Johnson [6], 4: Payton Argles [7]

16 and U Girls' Singles

1: Alanna-Jane Harrison [1], 2: Madeline Perrin, 3/4: Laura Adey [2], 3/4: Zoey Daggmarr [3]

AMT Women's Singles

1: Tiana Windbuchler [2], 2: Ashley Allman [4], 3/4: Tyra Calderwood [3], 3/4: Susie Lee

B-Grade Women's Singles

1: Philippa Kate Hayman, 2: Isabelle Moore, 3/4: Lauren Appleby, 3/4: Amelia Johnson [3]

12 and U Boys' Doubles

1: Cody Atkinson [2], Lucas Pascoe, 2: Lachlan Johnson [1], Oscar Parker, 3/4: Quincy Khan, Jason Vrckoff, 3/4: Nathan Hayman, Connor Turner

14 and U Boys' Doubles

1: Isaac Jonathon King [1], Vitorio Sardinha, 2: Joshua Leon-Nestler, Joshua Mammen, 3/4: Finley Parker [2], Timothy Yeung Packer, 3/4: Noah Fahey Blake, Anthony Robertson

16 and U Boys' Doubles

1: Mac Mehrtens [1], Ethan Watts, 2: Alex Kotan [2], Jackson Stanley, 3/4: Lucca De Almeida, Shama Moore, 3/4: Jack Baker-Daniels, Jacob Kotan

AMT Men's Doubles

1: Jacob Sullivan [1], Gavin Van Peperzeel, 2: Jayden Court [2], Adam Matthew Gadecki, 3/4: Vini Giufre Jordan Christian Unger, 3/4: Luke Field [4], Stephen Gort

B-Grade Men's Doubles

1: Simon Baekdal, Rowan Butler, 2: Aidan Purvis, Michael Purvis, 3: Hugh Campbell, Kai Forsyth, 4: Eoin Shepherd, Matthew Vincent Shepherd

Special Men's Doubles

1: Ben Butler [1], Aaron Osmond, 2: Miles Brown [2], William Campbell, 3/4: Brenton Cook, David Dubois, 3/4: Jason Blanch, Richard Vrckoff

12 and U Girls' Doubles

1: Isabelle Moore [2], Taya Powell, 2: Kiera Mulgrew [1], Jovana Petrovic, 3/4: Anna Bishop [3], Lacey Bourke, 3/4 : Helena Guan, Stephanie Tang

14 and U Girls' Doubles

1: Maddison Ricardo [1], Lucy Tunsted, 2: Thamara Frasser [2], Whitney Moon, 3/4: Narissa Dunston, Amelia Johnson, 3/4:<TH>Payton Argles, Elyssa White

AMT Women's Doubles

1: Tiana Windbuchler [2], Rita Zhiltsova, 2: Olivia Blanch [3], Tyra Calderwood, 3/4: Ashley Allman [4], Tianna McGarvie, 3/4: Georgia Allen [1], Sasha Nelson

B-Grade Women's Doubles

1: Kate Killen, Rochelle Watkins, 2: Helena Guan [1], Stephanie Tang, 3/4: Lucy Gainsford, Alysia McLennan, 3/4: Neve Schweizer [2], Payton Schweizer