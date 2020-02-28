North Coast to take on Tigers in NRL trial curtain raiser

Nicholas Meaney of the Bulldogs is tackled by Aiden Sezer of the Raiders during the Round 12 NRL match between the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium last year. The two sides will play a trial match in Port Macquarie on Saturday. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

RUGBY LEAGUE :Two talented Grafton Ghosts will have their chance to impress on the big stage when they play the Greater Northern Tigers in the curtain raiser to an NRL trial match in Port Macquarie today.

Elliot Speed has been tearing up the under-18 Laurie Daley Cup competition over the opening two rounds with the North Coast Bulldogs but his Grafton teammate Hayden Ensbey will line up alongside him for the first time this season.

North Coast Bulldogs player Hayden Ensbey during an under-18 clash between the Grafton Ghosts and Woolgoolga Seahorses at Frank McGuren Field in 2019.

Ensbey earned his selection into the training squad earlier this year but has been waiting patiently for his ­opportunity to shine and will take to the field just hours before the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs play the Canberra Raiders in a pre-season encounter.

The Bulldogs and Raiders will bring their star-studded squads to the Mid North Coast and will be looking to impress a sizeable crowd this afternoon.

The North Coast under-16 Andrew Johns Cup side won their round-one clash against the Central Coast Roosters but were left behind by a fast-finishing Parramatta Eels, going down 24–14 last weekend.

The under-18 Laurie Daley Cup squad is two for two though, after coming back from a 12–0 deficit to score 32 unanswered points.

Northern Rivers Titans will look to keep their perfect record alive when they travel to the Central Coast to take on the Roosters tomorrow.

GAME DAY: The North Coast Bulldogs face the Greater Northern ­Tigers at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium, with the under-16s at 12.45pm and under-18s at 2.15pm tomorrow. Northern Rivers Titans travel to Morry Breen Oval to face the Central Coast Roosters, with the under-16s starting at 10am and the under-18s kicking off at 11.30am. Games are live streamed on NSWRL website.