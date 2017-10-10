28°
North Coast wins fifth straight title at Under-18s championships

CRICKET: North Coastal has stormed to a fifth straight NSW Country Championships Under-18s title with a dominant display at Raymond Terrace.

The side, which featured Clarence Valley cricket stars Alyssa Luland, Ellynie Cameron and Ohanna McDonald, was unstoppable through their three round games, putting paid to their opponents from across NSW.

Cameron led the way for North Coastal with the ball, picking up six wickets from four games, including two in the grand final, to bowl out Riverina two runs short of the total in a thrilling grand final match.

North Coastal, off the back of opener Matilda Lugg who topscored with 49, set a total of 5-89 from their 20 overs. While at times it looked under threat, Riverina fell short in the final over.

In the Under-15s competition which was also held at Raymond Terrace, North Coastal finished third after downing Western in the bronze medal playoff.

The Under-15s side featured Clarence cricket's Verity McDonald who bowled a tight spell in the playoff to ensure victory for the 'Coasties'.

It was a bittersweet tournament for the Under-18s side as their grand final also marked the final time North Coastal Zone females head coach Troy McKiernan would lead his troops.

McKiernan has taken up a role with Cricket NSW and was farewelled with heavy hearts by his

players.

