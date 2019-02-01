North Coast's best batsman in awe of SCG opportunity

Harwood's Nathan Ensbey launches into a shot over midwicket during the Neil Frame Shield over-40s clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at Barry Watts Oval.

Harwood's Nathan Ensbey launches into a shot over midwicket during the Neil Frame Shield over-40s clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence at Barry Watts Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: He is the leading batsman on the North Coast in the longer forms, but Nathan Ensbey will turn his attention to the shortest format of the game as he opens the batting for Coffs Coast Chargers in the Plan B Regional Bash finals at the SCG next week.

Ensbey amassed an incredible 380 runs including three centuries in the first half of the North Coast Premier League season. Scoring at an average of 54.29, the veteran has led from the front for the ladder-leading Harwood side.

While he is naturally unfazed at the crease, Ensbey admitted the occasion was not lost on him as the Chargers take on the regional finals for the first time as a franchise.

"It will be surreal moment (playing on the SCG), something that myself and the rest of the boys will treasure for the rest of our lives,” he said.

"The boys are just keen to get there and soak up a bit of the atmosphere.”

Ensbey said this year was the first time the Chargers side felt like a complete unit, with the introduction of the North Coast Premier League playing a big part in that.

"(The competition) has shown everyone in the region the players we have got and what we can do,” he said.

"It has also helped the side get to know each other, we have got some good camaraderie in this squad.”

The Chargers will not have it easy in the finals coming up against a strong Central Coast Rush outfit led by opening bat Adam Taylor.

Taylor scored back-to-back 40s for the Rush in their qualifying wins over Hunter Hitmen and Newcastle Blasters.