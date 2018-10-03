Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Gaff is a free agent. Picture: Getty Images
Andrew Gaff is a free agent. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Roos lock in trade target but wait on Gaff

by Jay Clark
3rd Oct 2018 10:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTH Melbourne has claimed another exciting midfielder with Gold Coast's Aaron Hall certain to join the Roos.

Hall, 27, has told the Kangas he wants to cross to them in the trade period in another boost for Brad Scott's men.

At his best the goal kicking midfielder has dominated games with his prolific ball winning and forward run.

He had booted 76 goals from 103 games and polled 21 Brownlow Medal votes in 2016-17.

But he fell out of favour at Gold Coast this season and was looking for a fresh start.

It continues the exodus at the Suns who have lost captain Tom Lynch and most likely co-skipper Steven May.

 

Hall will join Port's Jared Polec as a new face at Arden St next season, giving North two more dashing outside runners.

But the club is still waiting on an official answer from priority target Andrew Gaff.

While speculation is rife Gaff will leave West Coast as a free agent, North has not yet had confirmation from Gaff or his management.

The week-long free agency offer period opens on Friday.

Related Items

aaron hall afl afl trade period andrew gaff gold coast suns north melbourne west coast eagles

Top Stories

    Proposed DA set to bring tourists to Nymboida, Grafton

    premium_icon Proposed DA set to bring tourists to Nymboida, Grafton

    News A development application for a two day mountain bike event which could attract national and international tourists to Nymboida has come before council

    • 3rd Oct 2018 10:05 AM
    Silent issue is a tragic reality

    premium_icon Silent issue is a tragic reality

    Health Last week's tragedy has uncovered a disturbing pattern

    VIDEO: Clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

    premium_icon VIDEO: Clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

    News The clocktower crowned for the Jacaranda Festival

    • 3rd Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Sugar mill in final half of crushing

    Sugar mill in final half of crushing

    Business Good sugar content from this year

    Local Partners