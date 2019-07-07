North West Sydney take out State Titles

HOCKEY: North West Sydney have won the NSW under-13 boys State Championships with a narrow 1-0 victory over Canberra in the division 1 grand final at the Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex yesterday.

The two sides fought hard from the start and showed just why they had made it through to the division 1 final with some excellent play out on the field.

North West Sydney were strong in attack and looked likely to score each time they entered the Canberra half, but the team from the capital were quick on the counter attack and kept their opponents on their feet.

Locked at 0-0 at the half, the two sides were forced to come out and start playing some attacking hockey in the second period and Canberra came close early on after coming back out.

North West Sydney then started to find a rhythm and began to push hard for a winner with ten minutes to go and a brilliant play from their speedy winger put them ahead from an excellent finish in the circle.

Canberra kept going and came agonisingly close to a late leveller but the North West Sydney defence proved too strong as they held on to claim the victory.

In the other divisions there were a number of other close games with division 2 spoils being shared by Northern Sydney and Beaches and Hockey New England after a draw.

Division 3 was won 1-0 by Wagga Wagga over Central Coast 2 while division 4 went to Hockey Coffs Coast.