Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police issued two PINs to two Northern Beaches tourists for a holiday in Yamba.
Police issued two PINs to two Northern Beaches tourists for a holiday in Yamba.
Crime

Northern Beaches tourists busted at north coast holiday hotspot

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two tourists from the Northern Beaches in Sydney have been busted by police for leaving their home without a lawful excuse to take a holiday in the Clarence Valley.

On Saturday January 3 2021, NSW Police were notified that a man and woman, both aged 32, had left their Collaroy home the previous day to travel to Yamba for a holiday. Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District spoke with the pair and determined they didn’t have a lawful excuse for leaving their home and, in doing so, had breached the Public Health (COVID-19 Northern Beaches) Order. Both were issued an $1000 penalty infringement notice.

Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any ministerial direction or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community.

Anyone with information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of COVID-19-related ministerial directions is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime coastal views northern beaches outbreak penalty infringement notices yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt I

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt I

        Parenting Take a look at the first part of our series celebrating all the beautiful bubs born in the Coffs/Clarence region in 2020

        MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

        Premium Content MONDAY ROUND UP: Latest sport results and scores

        Sport Catch up with the latest news from Clarence Valley sporting clubs in Monday Sport...

        Flood watch issued for Orara River

        Flood watch issued for Orara River

        Weather An inland trough is expected to bring heavy rainfall across parts of NSW which...

        What got the Clarence talking to end 2020

        Premium Content What got the Clarence talking to end 2020

        Opinion The last week of 2020 saw plenty of people sharing their opinions in this week’s...