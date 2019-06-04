LIGHT UP: Alarming stats reveal smoking rate

NORTHERN NSW residents are still over-represented when it comes to smoking cigarettes.

Despite years of warnings and anti-smoking campaigns, statistics taken in 2016 reveal 20.3 per cent of population in the North Coast Local Health District is smoking.

The rate has remained largely unchanged for years as a report released by the Cancer Institute showed the number of smokers in 2011 stood at 20.4 per cent

This contrasted with statewide smoking trends which showed the number of smokers had dropped considerably over the past decade, down from almost 20 percent to just 15.2 per cent in 2017.

There was a clear difference between metropolitan and regional areas, with city health districts recording bigger falls and one regional health district, Western NSW, recording an increase of four per cent since 2012.

Males aged 25-34 were the most likely to be lighting up as 25.9 per cent of the group were smokers compared to 11.8 per cent of women the same age.

In fact, the only age group in which women out-smoked men was in the 55-64 and 65-74 categories and in both cases it was only a one per cent difference.

A higher proportion of women reported smoking while pregnant, with Northern NSW recording a rate five per cent above the state average of 8.3 per cent.

Importantly though, that number was down on 2011 rates and the reduction was largely due to a significant reduction in the number of of Aboriginal women who reported smoking during pregnancy.

In positive signs for those in the health industry, the number of indigenous women smoking during pregnancy was down 10 per cent in the Northern NSW since 2011.

While the number still remains significantly higher than the rest of the population at 40.4 per cent, it showed the efforts to change perceptions around smoking were working, with Northern NSW rates now less than the state average.

Smoking is responsible for about 63,000 hospital admissions each year and is the cause of most lung cancers.