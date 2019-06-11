Northern region worst for this dangerous offence

SLOW DOWN: More than 1000 speeding infringements were recorded in the State's north this weekend.

Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

MORE than 1000 speeding tickets were handed out in the State's north this weekend, more than any other region.

There were 1046 speeding offences reported over three days, compared to 950 in the south and 551 in the western region.

Three-quarters of the fatal crashes during the long weekend happened on rural roads, a stark reminder to drivers that crashes can happen regardless of how well you know the route.

Four people died in separate crashes with three of these occurring in the southern part of the state.

Operation Stay Alert commenced on Friday and ran through to Monday night, with double demerits enforced throughout the period.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the weekend saw several fatal crashes, where vehicles left the road and hit other objects.

"While the causes of all the crashes on the weekend are still under investigation, I would encourage all drivers or riders to be aware of their surroundings and take breaks if they are tired," he said.

"It doesn't matter where you are travelling to - crashes do not discriminate.

"They can happen anywhere and at any time," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

In the north more than 33,000 drivers were breath tested and 93 charged for drink driving.

Twenty people were injured on the northern region's roads in 44 major crashes.

Northern Region's long weekend road record

Speed infringements: 1046

Seatbelt offences: 35

Breath tests: 33,365

PCA charges: 93

Major crashes: 44

People injured: 20

Fatalities: 0