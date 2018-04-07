Northern Rivers galloper ready for rich Championships final

ALREADY A WINNER: Coffs Harbour trainer Paul Smith and his little mare Ferniehirst are chasing Country Championships glory at Royal Randwick this afternoon.

ALREADY A WINNER: Coffs Harbour trainer Paul Smith and his little mare Ferniehirst are chasing Country Championships glory at Royal Randwick this afternoon. Trevor Veale

RACING: The owners of Country Championships Final starter Ferniehirst are getting into the swing of having a runner at Royal Randwick today but trainer Coffs Harbour Paul Smith is not getting carried away.

"They've got their suits for the cocktail party already and they asked if I was going but I said 'no, I'll be in Maitland for the horse',” Smith said.

This morning Smith and the Floral Dynamite mare will ride on the float from Ken Lantry's Maitland stables to Sydney before chasing the winner's rug in the $500,000 final.

Ferniehirst is one of two qualifiers from the Northern Rivers along with the highly-regarded Snitz out of the Matt Dunn stable.

Ferniehirst is rated a $26 chance for today's race but Smith said that's overs for his six year-old.

"Hopefully there's a tearaway leader, something like that would be nice,” Smith said. "That's the hard part, 1400m at Randwick as good as 1600 anywhere else.

"She's fit and well and she'll get herself out of trouble and she'll be in it for a long time.”

The six year-old is enjoying her most successful preparation yet with two wins and a second from four starts.

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd streaks clear to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz, trained by Matt Dunn, at Clarence River Jockey Club. Bruce Thomas

Ferniehirst ran a gallant second in the Championships Qualifier at Grafton in March under the guide of former Grafton jockey Ben Looker. But with Looker already engaged to ride Victorem for Jenny Graham in the final, Smith was looking for another rider. He didn't have to look for too long.

"(Adam Hyeronimus) was very keen. He rang up straight after the Grafton run,” Smith said. "He was very impressed with how she went at Grafton and very keen for the ride.

"As she gets out of the gate he's just got to let her stride.”

Hyeronimus won't have to worry about using up too much petrol early to land in a good spot in the field thanks to a barrier draw that will have Ferniehirst jump from beside the rail (1).

For Smith this is the second time in four years he has had a runner in the Country Championships final after Kareem's Edge finished fourth in 2015.

Matt Dunn has also set his Northern Rivers challenger Snitz to perfection this week, but the gelding will have to overcome a struggling barrier draw out wide in 18

.

The Daily Examiner will be paying close attention to the final with a Northern Rivers winner guaranteeing $5000 to the Red Cross Blood Service thanks to the TAB Editors Challenge.

The DEX won the challenge last year thanks to the winning efforts of Cathleen Rode-trained Free Standing.