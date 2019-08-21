Northern Rivers man lands $200K jackpot

A NORTHERN Rivers father can't wait to buy a fishing boat and take his family on plenty of camping trips after he landed first prize in the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The happy man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry of one number online, and took out the first prize of $200,000 on Wednesday.

Confirming his win with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the man revealed he'd just checked his online account and discovered he'd reeled in a win.

"Oh my god," he screamed happily.

"It is fantastic, isn't it? I just saw it before. I am with my family and I just logged onto my online account and that's when we saw it.

"We are so excited! There were screams and lots of smiles. I've got a big smile on my face, that's for sure."

The happy winner said he would be celebrating his win by spending time with his wife and family.

"I am going to celebrate tonight by going for a long walk with my wife. We will watch the sunset and just enjoy the fact we've won."

When asked how he planned to use his prize, the caring father said he couldn't wait to enjoy it with his family.

"We've already been talking about what we're going to do with the prize," he said.

"We are going to get a new fishing boat and go on lots of camping trips.

"There are few other little things my family has said they want to do, so we will do that too.

"We will be enjoying this prize for a long time to come."