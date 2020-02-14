Northern Rivers town records third wettest day in 40 years

Ballina boat harbour under some dark clouds and menacing rain in April 2015.Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

BALLINA'S rainfall last Friday, February 7, was the third wettest day for the town in 40 years.

February 7, 2020, recorded 179.4mm of rain at Ballina Airport, closely followed by the rain on last Sunday, February 9, with 134mm.

BOM records have confirmed the highest amount of rain recorded in Ballina from the 1980s was Sunday, June 5, 2016, when Ballina recorded a whooping 216mm of rain.

Flooding was also recorded in Lismore.

Official rainfall estimated for the 24-hour period to Sunday morning on June 5, 2016, got as high as 330mm in Tweed Heads, 271mm in Alstonville and 245mm in Lennox Head, but some readings as high as 400mm were reported in Whian Whian.

Second in the list on BOM data is Thursday, June 26, 2003, when Ballina recorded rainfall of 190mm in 24 hours.

Third in the list is last Friday's event, making it the most rain Ballina has received in more than three years.

Next on the list was the weather event recorded in Ballina on Tuesday, October 19, 2004, where BOM recorded 175mm on rain.

Thursday, June 3 in 2010 is the fifth date on the list by BOM with 170.8mm of rain recorded.

For Friday, February 14, 2020, BOM has forecasted a cloudy day for Ballina, with very high (90 per cent) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Heavy falls are also possible, with 20-50mm of rain.

Winds will tend south to south-easterly 15 to 20km/h increasing to 30km/h before turning west to south-westerly 15 to 20km/h during the evening.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

RAIN RECORDED AT BALLINA AIRPORT

(Where the precipitation was at least 150mm for one or more days between 1980 and 2020)

2 December 1994 - 168mm

2 February 2001 - 188mm

26 June 2003 - 190mm

19 October 2004 - 175mm

4 January 2008 - 153mm

3 February 2008 - 159mm

31 March 2009 - 162mm

3 June 2010 - 170.8mm

4 October 2010 - 155.4mm

26 January 2012 - 157.4mm

23 February 2013 - 151.4mm

05 June 2016 - 217.2mm

07 February 2020 - 179.4mm

(Source: BOM)