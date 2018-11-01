Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi
Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a live mudcrab before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police. Pictured: Michael Franchi
News

NT to make it illegal to boil mud crabs alive

by LAUREN ROBERTS
1st Nov 2018 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT will soon be illegal for Territory fisherman to boil mud crabs alive, if proposed animal protection laws make it through the next stage.

NT Parliament voted to adopt its new Animal Protection Bill on Tuesday night and agreed the ethical way to kill mud crabs was to freeze them or kill them quickly, not boil them alive. Amateur Fisherman's Association of the NT president Warren de With supports the Bill, saying most Territory fishos are already doing the right thing.

"This Bill reiterates a lot of people's thinking," he said.

"In fact, 99.9 per cent of the people that I see are doing the right thing. If they go crabbing, they tie them up, but them in their Esky, and (the crabs) get cold and fall asleep."

The Gunner Government gave AFANT a $9500 grant to develop a code of practice which is expected to be released mid-2019.

Once finalised and adopted, fishing in accordance with the code will be a defence under the new animal legislation.

"I can imagine that we'll be suggesting to people to put them on ice or dispatch them with a spike, I wouldn't recommend people boil them," Mr de With said.

Primary Industry and Resources Minister Ken Vowles said the code would guide NT recreational fishos on the "appropriate ways" to handle their catch - including crabs.

Marlow Lagoon's Theodora Saroukos has never boiled a mud crab live before, but thinks the new proposed laws will be hard to police.

"How will they catch someone, by going into their kitchen?" she said.

 

.

animal protection boiled alive illegal mud crabs nt nt parliament

Top Stories

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News IF YOU see a purple tie-dye shirt out and about today, chances are you're looking at an international volunteer helping make the Jacaranda Festival possible

    Less than 100 coastal emus left

    premium_icon Less than 100 coastal emus left

    Environment These emus are facing extinction

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News Shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight

    Local Partners