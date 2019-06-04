Four killed in Darwin shooting

A man is held down by police in Darwin Picture: Keri Megelus

Four people have been killed and two more are injured after a Darwin man allegedly went on a shooting rampage across the city tonight.

Parts of Darwin were thrown into lockdown before 7pm tonight as police scoured the city to find the alleged gunman.

NT Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan confirmed to news.com.au four people were dead and two more had gunshot wounds.

Mr Morgan said police were unable to confirm if more people had been killed.

"We're still working through a number of crime scenes so we still don't know if there are others," he said.

Police were called to the inner city suburb of Woolner just before 7pm tonight to multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers said the 45-year-old Caucasian man was on the move throughout the city as he allegedly fled police, armed with a pump-action shotgun.

Mr Morgan said the 45-year-old man was wearing high-vis workwear, was driving a white Toyota Hilux ute and is 195cm tall.

He was arrested a short time later but police are still urging people to stay inside and said it was an active police operation.

The ABC reported seeing a woman taken away in an ambulance with gunshot wounds to her legs.

NT Police previously urged the public not to approach the man as they worked to find him.

Large sections of the city were closed down as police worked to find the man.

Police armed with assault rifles and wearing camouflage gear cordoned off roundabouts and roads in Woolner.

