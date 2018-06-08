Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A ticket bought in the Northern Territory has scooped the $50 million jackpot in Powerball tonight.
A ticket bought in the Northern Territory has scooped the $50 million jackpot in Powerball tonight.
News

Winner scoops $50 million jackpot

by Staff writers
8th Jun 2018 6:22 AM

A TICKET bought in the Northern Territory scooped the $50 million jackpot in Powerball last night.

Official results show the winning ticket was bought in the Territory.

The winning numbers were 34, 30, 14, 32, 22, 24, 23 and the Powerball was 9.

There was only one winning ticket across Australia for the Division 1 prize.

Proving how lucky the win was, there was no winning ticket in the Territory for Division 2.

Two NT tickets won the Division 3 prize - a measly but not-to-be-sneezed at $4,615.

There is no word yet on where the $50 million winning ticket was purchased.

editors picks northern territory powerball winner

Top Stories

    Maclean needs big plans for investment to thrive

    premium_icon Maclean needs big plans for investment to thrive

    Business Chamber head calls for investment in Maclean to keep momentum rolling

    What to do when faced with girders on the highway

    What to do when faced with girders on the highway

    News Some motorists are confused about what to do

    New name plan for Coutts Crossing needs rethink

    premium_icon New name plan for Coutts Crossing needs rethink

    News Former mayor speaks on proposals to rename Coutts Crossing

    EXCLUSIVE: Maclean IGA build to start soon

    EXCLUSIVE: Maclean IGA build to start soon

    Business Six years in planning for second supermarket

    Local Partners