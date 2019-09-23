Northside's touching tribute in Grafton netball finals win

BANDING TOGETHER: Northside's Shanae Crispin spots her teammate for a pass in the GNA Division 5 grand final between City Sapphires and Northside Wildcats at Westward Park on Saturday.

BANDING TOGETHER: Northside's Shanae Crispin spots her teammate for a pass in the GNA Division 5 grand final between City Sapphires and Northside Wildcats at Westward Park on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

NETBALL: Northside had a grand final day to remember on Saturday with three wins out of eight finals but the most exciting victory went to the Northside Wildcats in the division 5 decider.

Northside coach Therese Revell was unable to join her Broldtimers side in their division 1 victory but she enjoyed success coaching two sides to unlikely wins on an emotional day at Westward Park.

"It's been magnificent today, my junior girls went in as underdogs but I knew they could do it. They're all heart and soul and they're smart netballers so I knew they had it in them,” Revell said.

"We actually went into the game for one of their teachers, Miss Bradley, who passed away about two weeks ago so they wanted to win it for her.”

The game was neck-and-neck and Revell was worried that they might run out of steam as extra time came around.

"I was a bit nervous when it went to extra time because I didn't think they could dig any deeper but they did. It was a very passionate performance,they've got those basic skills and the court play and they executed them with passion.”

Revell's confidence in her younger group never wavered though, as they went on to claim a thrilling win.

"Our girls are 10 and 11-year olds and the Sapphires are 11 and 12-year olds so most of our girls are playing up. You don't have to be tall to be a netballer, you've just got to be smart.”

Revell's Division 3 B side also showed their resolve with a win over City Ladies.

"That was exciting, it was unexpected but I knew they could do it. They usually tussle really well through the first couple of quarters and get a bit stuck in the third but not today, they kept it together and they got up by two,” she said.

Revell said the split division system is great for the competition..

"I think they've done it for the last few years, it gives the girls more games and encourages them to come back because we want Grafton netball to grow,” she said.