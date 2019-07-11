Nosey finish in Grafton Cup curtain raiser

FIRST ONE HOME: Nosey ridden by Emily Atkinson and trained by Les Tilley holds off the field to win race one

BM 66 HCP: Nosey won the jump and the finish.

In between Invincible Tammy cruised across from barrier 10 to grab the lead and kick away approaching the turn.

It worked out perfectly for apprentice Emily Atkinson.

"He jumped really well but when Invincible Tammy crossed us and led I was able to take a sit and tuck myself away.

"When we got to the 600m I let him slip away and then he was so strong to the line.”

For Les Tilley it was a good win for a Wyong trainer who has been coming to Grafton since he was 18.

"I'm 63 now, been coming a few years,” he said in a trackside interview.

"It was a lovely ride, can't praise her enough.”

He also wanted to thank Rachael Murray and Stacey Metcalfe for all the work they have done with Nosey at Wyong.

Atkinson celebrated her 15th career win whilst Nosey snared a fifth win at his 19th start for his Wyong stable.

He said Nosey will "work through his grades”.

Second home was the Scott Cumming-trained San Sierra, the six-year-old Casino gelding carrying 62kg into second while Brett Bellamy's All about Charlie third.