NOT A DROP: 'It tapped into a very strong public sentiment'

NATURAL FLOW: The Clarence River at Rainbow Falls at The Gorge during more plentiful times. Debrah Novak

IN A not-so-strange coincidence it was the mayor of Tenterfield who had a starring role in the origins of the Not a Drop campaign in 2006.

In words eerily similar to those being heard today, the then Mayor of Tenterfield, Keith Pickstone, said "We are in a drastic situation so anything has to be looked at, whether it be damming or diverting."

But while it was Mr Pickstone who was front and centre at the launch of Not a Drop on December 16, 2006, Peter Ellem, The Daily Examiner editor at the time, explained he wasn't the catalyst.

"It was (Malcolm) Turnbull's intervention in it, it was the federal intervention."

At the time Malcolm Turnbull, parliamentary secretary for Water and then Minister for Water and Environment, commissioned a study into the feasibility of the Northern Rivers sharing water with a drought ravaged south-east Queensland.

The resurrection of the Clarence River diversion at a federal level prompted The Daily Examiner to run a campaign Mr Ellem says was "one of the more high-profile" campaigns run during his time there.

Having researched the many diversion schemes which had come before, Mr Ellem said "it just didn't seem right" that our river system should be "violated" to patch up other river systems.

The first article part of the official 'Not a Drop' campaign started on December 16, 2006. Tim Jarrett

In his editorial launching the campaign - printed opposite - he outlined clearly why the paper was taking a stand.

This stood in stark contrast to the Examiner's interventions back before 1969 and Mr Ellem put that down to a change in the way the community understood environmental issues and scrutinised people in public life.

"It was a very different time.

"The environment didn't rate a mention and the science would not have been developed to a great degree back then."

Mr Ellem looks back on that time with pride and says you can still see the odd Not a Drop bumper sticker on the back of a ute.

"It tapped into a very strong public sentiment which remains solid. My view is there is only a very small minority of people who entertain the idea (of diversion)."