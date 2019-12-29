Financial support to sustain life-saving efforts, says MP

OVERDUE REWARD: The Federal Government has announced volunteer firefighters could receive a financial boost for their efforts.

VOLUNTEER firefighters who have worked tirelessly through a disastrous bushfire season will now receive financial support in a bid to sustain their efforts, Page MP Kevin Hogan said.

Mr Hogan said the tax-free payments of $300 per day up to a total of $6000 were targeted to those "most likely to suffer lost income by volunteering for extended periods of time".

"For most, this will represent the equivalent of at least 20 days' emergency leave for employees of small and medium-sized businesses and volunteers who are self-employed," he said.

"This will include farmers, small business owners, tradies and contract workers in rural and regional areas who have been hit especially hard by this fire season."

Mr Hogan said the money was not about paying ­volunteers but ensuring the long-term viability of organisations such as the Rural Fire Service.

"While I know RFS volunteers don't seek payment for their service, I don't want to see volunteers or their families unable to pay bills, or struggle financially as a result of the selfless contribution they are making," he said.

"This is not about paying volunteers. It is about sustaining our volunteer efforts by protecting them from financial loss.

"It's targeted and is the result of a direct request and consultation with the NSW RFS and NSW Government, following the Commonwealth's announcement of increased emergency services leave for Commonwealth public servants earlier this week."

The Federal Government announced they would be providing paid leave for up to four weeks for Commonwealth public servants fighting these devastating fires.

In NSW, the bushfire season has already cost eight lives, as many as 1000 homes, millions of hectares of bushland and countless wildlife.

The Australian Government will cover the costs of the grant payments and State Government will administer them.

Other state and territory governments are invited to enter into a similar scheme based on their assessment of need and the demands on their volunteer effort from their own fire seasons. Other requests for assistance will be assessed on their merits.

"The fire chiefs and state and territory governments know they have our full support," Mr Hogan said.

"We've already got our ­Defence Forces providing ­helicopter search and rescue, ground transport, accommodation, logistics and refuelling. We've boosted our support for water bombing planes and helicopters by $11 million."

"Disaster recovery payments of $23 million have also flowed to affected families and businesses with more to come."

"This is a helping hand from the Federal Government for those giving to their community through an extreme fire season. "These payments will help support volunteer firefighters financially for all the support they've provided our communities."

Payments are expected to be available before the end of January 2020.