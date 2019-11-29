’Not bulletproof’: Young dad’s cancer battle

Mooloolaba's Adam Nightingale was struck down with testicular cancer last month but is on the road to recovery.

DESPITE being hooked up to tubes in a hospital over the past month, Adam Nightingale says he is one of the lucky ones.

He is a fit father who chases his three-year-old around, still plays soccer and trains and rides his bike around Mooloolaba.

But the 35-year-old is far from "bulletproof".

He was working away in Karratha in Western Australia when he randomly discovered a lump on a testicle.

A dull pain accompanied it but when he first got it checked out, the tumour wasn't detected.

It wasn't until a week later when he was back on the Coast where a full body CT scan confirmed the cancer.

"I was very lucky that it was found early, even though chemo is kicking my arse, there are a hell of a lot more people worse off than me," Mr Nightingale said.

"The fact that we got it early means it might not spread, it might not ever come back."

Doctors at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital were able to remove the whole tumour but he remains on chemotherapy.

Mr Nightingale said he didn't want sympathy but simply wanted to stress to never take chances when it came to health.

He said his situation was made easier having the support of his loving partner Lorrae who has been a constant by his side.

"I think it's because people are embarrassed, it's not easy to take your pants off in front of doctors," Mr Nightingale said of the reluctance to get checked.

"Even just with a cold, people say they'll just knuckle down and it will go away.

"But you're not bulletproof.

"Just because you're fit and active doesn't mean you won't get sick.

"Cancer doesn't discriminate."

Mrs Nightingale created a GoFundMe Page on her husband's behalf to give him motivation to return to full health.

More than $3000 has been donated by friends and family to fund a fishing charter for Adam that would have been impossible beforehand.

He said it had given him something to look forward to once his fight was over.

Any funds left over will go to the Adem Crosby Centre where he was treated.

The pair also encouraged people to donate blood, specifically to the Crosby Centre.

"Even though we've been through a s--- time, we are able to get on with it," she said.

"The support and professional nature of the hospital staff…the work they do is amazing.

"They made the whole process so much easier.

"They're the reason why we continue to smile."