Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
News

Not guilty say Lower Clarence trio on wounding charges

11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THREE men have pleaded not guilty to charges of recklessly wounding a relative of one of them.

Anthony Norrie Hickling, 34, of Maclean, Michael Roderick Randall, 34, of Gulmarrad, and Daniel Terrence Randall, 33, of Tamworth, all pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless wounding, affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.

Police allege the offences took place between 10.17pm and 10.35pm on September 29 last year. Maclean Local Court has set hearing dates of August 15 and 29 for the charges.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New magistrate shows frustration with drink drivers

    New magistrate shows frustration with drink drivers

    News The perennial problem of drink drivers clogging up Maclean court lists has frustrated the new magistrate on the circuit.

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Buy a piece of history - or maybe a lot of it

    Buy a piece of history - or maybe a lot of it

    News Squatters Rest antique items clearance sale

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Budget to leak $65k for pipes

    Budget to leak $65k for pipes

    Council News Skinner St water main plans changed after business consultations

    Bumper Royal Easter Show for professional groomer

    Bumper Royal Easter Show for professional groomer

    News Jane's top dog with her three pooches at Sydney show

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners