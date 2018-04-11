Not guilty say Lower Clarence trio on wounding charges

THREE men have pleaded not guilty to charges of recklessly wounding a relative of one of them.

Anthony Norrie Hickling, 34, of Maclean, Michael Roderick Randall, 34, of Gulmarrad, and Daniel Terrence Randall, 33, of Tamworth, all pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless wounding, affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.

Police allege the offences took place between 10.17pm and 10.35pm on September 29 last year. Maclean Local Court has set hearing dates of August 15 and 29 for the charges.