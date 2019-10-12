Not many Valley friends for Malcolm Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull pushed for diversion, but local politicians weren't on his side.

WHEN Malcolm Turnbull was pushing diversion there weren't too many local politicians on his side.

As the Not a Drop campaign showed, there was significant opposition through the region and it didn't matter where one sat on the political spectrum, the Valley was united - almost.

There was no confusion over where Clarence MP Steve Cansdell stood, arguing the government had adopted a "first fleet" mentality and should look at 21st century technology.

"I will stand arm in arm with any of the Greens, Labor and residents of the Northern Rivers in opposing a pipeline."

There were claims the proposal "could cause a split within the ranks of the Federal Coalition" after the Examiner reported then-Prime Minister John Howard saying "It passes the common sense pub test."

That prompted Nationals member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker to offer a rebuke of the prime minister's comments.

"I would suggest that it wouldn't pass the 'pub test' in any way, shape or form."

The front page of The Daily Examiner February 21, 2007. Tim Jarrett

However retiring Page MP Ian Causley was more open to the study being conducted, saying he doubted "very much that it is feasible to pump water any great difference" and dams were more likely up river.

"The amount of water that is going to go into a dam is quite small in comparison and would have little effect in the Clarence."

Even Tony Abbott weighed in while on a charity bike ride coming through Grafton, stressing diversions were not yet government policy but that he was open to the idea.

"We do have water shortages in Australia...the Clarence is the largest fresh water river system on the east coast, and I don't think it unreasonable to consider the option of taking was from the Clarence," he said.

Labor Candidate for Page Mark Kingsley, in opposing the "ridiculous plans", said even conducting a feasibility study was "a waste of money".

But perhaps the best line went to Coombadja resident and artist Graham Mackie who took aim at then Queensland premier Peter Beattie's "visionary" plan to dam the Mann river and pump water North.

"Beattie is off his head...he has never been here and he would not know what he is talking about."