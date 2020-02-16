A familiar face is back on Home And Away

The surprises keep coming on Home And Away, with a former Summer Bay favourite making a return to the hit television show almost a decade after leaving.

The surprises keep coming on Home And Away, with former Summer Bay regular Luke Jacobz making a return almost a decade after leaving.

The actor and TV host was approached by Seven in January and asked if he was keen to revive his character, Angelo Rosetta.

"Next thing you know they called me in and said, 'how would you feel about Angelo coming back to the Bay?' and I said 'very good' - and almost straight away it was, 'OK, let's get a haircut, a wardrobe fitting and look at some scripts," he laughed, while talking to Sunday Confidential.

He’s back! Luke Jacobz is returning to Summer Bay.

Since hitting our TVs in Heartbreak High in the late '90s, Jacobz has mixed acting with high-profile hosting gigs, such as five years on X Factor.

Jacobz had just arrived back in the country from the US, where his fiancee Raychel Stuart lives. The pair has had to endure a long-distance relationship so he can continue to work in Australia, but he is back and forth regularly.

Jacobz is set to revive his character, Angelo Rosetta, pictured here in a scene with actor Esther Anderson.

"Unfortunately we've been doing distance for almost three years now. It's been hard but we've been able to manage because we've been very lucky," he said of his schedule, which has allowed him the flexibility to return to LA.

Stuart will move Down Under in a few months and the couple will tie the knot later this year.

Jacobz will be on the popular soap for at least a few months.

"They haven't said to me I'm coming in to die. I'm not going to come in then finish my Home And Away career, so it's a good few months and then if it (ends) or if it continues I'll be happy either way."