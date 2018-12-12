Menu
Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten.
Not so cruisy: Schwarten busted for speeding

12th Dec 2018 1:24 PM
FORMER Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten has copped a $261 speeding fine.

Schwarten pleaded guilty in writing, but did not appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court over the minor traffic infringement.

The court heard Schwarten was recorded doing 117 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke read the correspondence from Schwarten, which said he had de-activated cruise control while driving through road works and had not re-activated it once back in the 100 km/h zone.

The ticket fine of $261 was imposed and no conviction was recorded.

