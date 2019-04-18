Not so sorry to rain on this parade

HATS OFF: Easter Hat Parades sound like fun but when parents are involved you know it's only going to get ugly. (Note: this is a stock image model not a local kid destined for ridicule.)

LIFE AS I KNOW IT

IT'S doubtful I'm the Lone Ranger when it comes to feelings of contempt towards primary schools when it comes to inflicting desperate late-night craft sessions upon guilty parents.

Yep, we're talking Easter Hat Parades, Book Week dress-ups and a bevy of other bleeding brainwaves that are supposed to be an entertaining and fun way to celebrate literacy and the Easter Bunny arriving (or Jesus rising from the dead if you're that way inclined) at school, but instead cause stress and resentment.

I'll call these seemingly innocent creative exercises for what they are: pitting parents against one another.

The competitive nature in mums and dads comes to a head on these days. Whose kid is going to rule them all at Book Week will be the one whose mother (and let's face it, mum bears most of the responsibility with these challenges whether she is working full time or not) has the time and/or money to deck their children out in superior creations.

There's never an equal playing field out there in parentville, so why introduce an event that showcases this while encouraging sniping?

The very reason for this column was due to a conversation within earshot by a grandmother who felt sorry for a boy whose mother obviously didn't measure up because he wore an Easter gift bag on his head with two holes cut out for his eyes. Bravo to that mother, I say. I wish I'd thought of that.

At the very least, if schools are going to inflict parents with this, they should provide a cheat sheet for those who have to comply with these exercises in futility but don't have the A. resources, B. time, C. creative talent or D. motivation to do it.

How to make an Easter hat with a brown paper bag and some bread ties would be a good starting point, especially at 8pm the night before the parade. Or how about a list of book characters that involve a bed sheet and a roll of tin foil.

This brings me to one of my 'WTF are we going to do?' parenting moments which took place long before such acronyms existed.

A fancy dress kids' party back in the '90s, before two dollar shops littered the landscape and blowing money on an outfit your offspring would only wear once was not an option, a certain amount of ingenuity and cheapness was required.

So behold the trusty toilet roll and some black eyeliner and it wasn't long before the Return of the Mummy was dropped off into a sea of princesses and fairies.

The restrictive movement and deterioration of the outfit over the course of the party was alleviated to some extent when she returned with the Best Dressed prize despite having to flush what was left of her get-up before the cake came out. All hail the humble bog roll.

Similarly I can recall dress-ups for school events using household items but most kids did that so nobody really stood out.

But in today's competitive landscape, cheap and cheerful no longer cuts it when you are up against properly sewn outfits, die-cut craft machines and licensed superhero outfits. Don't get me started on parents who do their kids' school projects for them so they look like young Einstein. Those US celebrities outed for buying their offspring's university degrees starts somewhere.

I'm all for kids competing against one another as that's a trait worth encouraging and navigating as they grow up, but parents don't need to do it by proxy in these games of one-upmanship disguised as family fun.

Not all Easter hats or Book Week outfits were created equal, so rather than make parents (and kids) feel bad (or superior if you're a winner), leave these exercises in fun where they belong - in the democracy of the classroom, made by the kids under the watchful eye of the teacher.