Not too late to move on Pyke: Riewoldt

Jason Dunstall and Matthew Pavlich will be a part of four-person panel to review the Adelaide Crows. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt has endorsed the selections of Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall and former Fremantle Docker Matthew Pavlich to the four-person panel to externally review the Adelaide Crows.

Dunstall and Pavlich will join high-performance expert Tim Gabbett and leadership and performance expert Jonah Oliver on the panel and said it wouldn't be too late if the recommendation was for the Crows to move on from coach Don Pyke.

"It's never too late,'' Riewoldt said on Monday.

"It doesn't matter what the timing is, where it becomes a little bit problematic is if you are recruiting players.

"That would make it difficult. Brodie Grundy, he's been linked to Adelaide and he asks the question, 'what's happening with the coach?'

"If you genuinely don't know the answer to that then that would make trying to recruit someone of his ilk really difficult."

Riewoldt was particular glowing of AFL Hall of Famer Dunstall who was instrumental in securing Alastair Clarkson at Hawthorn.

"It's a great move,'' Riewoldt told SEN SA Breakfast.

"It's almost unprecedented really and highly irregular for a previous club director, it's a brilliant move.

"He's got a proven track record, he was so strong in his support of Alistair Clarkson when he was initially installed as coach at Hawthorn, what sort of value would you put on that decision now?

"And that was in the face of some really strong criticism and he also had to overlook some former teammates who were in the running like Gary Ayres and Rodney Eade, he's not afraid to make the hard decisions.'

"He's as smart as strategic a man I've seen in footy

"That's a great appointment.''

Riewoldt said Pavlich's experience with the AFL Players Association would hold him in good stead to help in the process.

"I think if Pav feels like he's in a position, I'm sure Fremantle would have gone to him as well and asked him about the coaching situation, but sometimes (as an ex player) you are a bit close to it,'' Riewoldt said.

"He's got really good background in the governance side of things.

"It's a pretty formidable panel they've been able to assemble.

"They might not be a chance to compete or win in this year but I think they're going to have just as big of a September in their ability to set that football club up."