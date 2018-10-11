Menu
Don't miss the spectacular Never Ending 80s Show at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.
Whats On

Not your normal line-up of entertainment

11th Oct 2018 5:30 PM

Tonight

  • Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tomorrow

  • Next to Normal, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti & Dollabill, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Mescalito Blues, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • Split Shift, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Miss Chief, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Dean Dee, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Occa Rock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Sabotage, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Band Of Dawn, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Never Ending 80s Band, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Next to Normal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Salt & Steel, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country w/ Rachell Jillett, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Maclean Music Club, 1-5pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Band Of Dawn Trio, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Next to Normal, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming soon

  • October 19-21: Next to Normal, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • October 18: Let's Get Physical Stand Up Comedy Night, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 20: Jacarok featuring 10 bands - Fight Ibis, The Royal Artillery, Serene, Beast Machine, Violent Sun, Sonny James, Death by Carrot, The Moonshiners, Jatz-Cracker, Dan & Georgia, Grafton Racecourse.
  • October 20: Kings of Country Rock - Creedence Clearwater Revival Show and The Eagles Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 20: Mental As Anything, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • October 22-28: Clarence Valley Muster featuring Beccy Cole, Digger Revell, Justin Standley and more, Calliope (near Ulmarra).
  • October 25: Jaron Freeman-Fox, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • October 26: Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • October 28: Afternoon at the Proms featuring opera singers Dominique Fegan, Jessica Low and Jason Barry-Smith with Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
