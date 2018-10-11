Not your normal line-up of entertainment
Tonight
- Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tomorrow
- Next to Normal, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti & Dollabill, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Mescalito Blues, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Pablo Blitzer, Naked Bean South Grafton.
- Split Shift, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Miss Chief, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Dean Dee, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Occa Rock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Sabotage, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Band Of Dawn, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Never Ending 80s Band, Grafton District Services Club.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Next to Normal, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Salt & Steel, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country w/ Rachell Jillett, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Maclean Music Club, 1-5pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Band Of Dawn Trio, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Next to Normal, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming soon
- October 19-21: Next to Normal, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- October 18: Let's Get Physical Stand Up Comedy Night, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 20: Jacarok featuring 10 bands - Fight Ibis, The Royal Artillery, Serene, Beast Machine, Violent Sun, Sonny James, Death by Carrot, The Moonshiners, Jatz-Cracker, Dan & Georgia, Grafton Racecourse.
- October 20: Kings of Country Rock - Creedence Clearwater Revival Show and The Eagles Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 20: Mental As Anything, Maclean Bowling Club.
- October 22-28: Clarence Valley Muster featuring Beccy Cole, Digger Revell, Justin Standley and more, Calliope (near Ulmarra).
- October 25: Jaron Freeman-Fox, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- October 26: Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, Yamba Bowling Club.
- October 28: Afternoon at the Proms featuring opera singers Dominique Fegan, Jessica Low and Jason Barry-Smith with Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Saraton Theatre Grafton.