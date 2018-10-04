Not your normal musical

FROM LEFT: McKenzie Harvison and Kate Joseph star in the Pelican Playhouse's production of the confronting musical Next to Normal.

FROM LEFT: McKenzie Harvison and Kate Joseph star in the Pelican Playhouse's production of the confronting musical Next to Normal.

WHEN Next to Normal opened on Broadway in 2009 it was to rave reviews from critics and audiences. The New York Times wrote: "It is much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel everything musical. A brave, breathtaking musical!”.

Rolling Stone's Peter Travers said "Rock is alive and rolling like thunder in Next to Normal. It's the best musical of the season by a mile (take that Billy Elliot), an emotional powerhouse with a fire in its soul and a wicked wit that burns just as fiercely.”

The show went on to win the Tony award for Best Original Score and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010.

No show on Broadway right now makes as direct a grab for the heart - or wrings it as thoroughly - as "Next to Normal” does was the general consensus.

Now the ambitious production is coming to the Clarence thanks to the talented team at the Pelican Playhouse in South Grafton.

For this rare occasion, the company has assembled Grafton's finest performing artists.

Immediately raising the bar are the extraordinary duo of Desan Padayachee (Waiting for Godot), who makes his Pelican Playhouse directorial debut, and the talented musical director Adam Wills from the Clarence Valley Conservatorium.

This calibre of talent then extends to the stage.

Kate Joseph (of local a capella group, Velour) takes centre-stage in the role of Diana. The shockwaves of Kate's powerful and heartfelt voice will keep you trapped in your seat wanting more.

The cast of Next to Normal during rehearsals. Caitlan Charles

Joining her as Diana's husband is Kate's real-life husband, Mark Conaghan, recently seen in Waiting for Godot alongside Padayachee. Kate and Mark have a long history of performance together having met in a production of Singin' in the Rain 20 years ago.

Completing the dysfunctional family at the centre of the story is NIDA graduate Mackenzie Harvison, who makes a very welcome and witty return to the stage after a 10-year hiatus.

She is joined by Wesley Chegwidden who recently dazzled audiences in the Criterion Theatre's production of The Wedding Singer. Rounding out the cast are Jimm Woodley (Waiting for Godot) and Charles Chegwidden (The Wedding Singer).

Written by Americans Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal tells the story of a suburban family trying to get on with life in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Dad's an architect; Mum hurries to pack lunches and pour cereal; daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens ... a typical suburban family.

And yet their lives are anything but normal as Mum has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Next to Normal takes the audience into the mind and heart of each character, presenting the family's story with empathy, heart and humour while focussing squarely on the crippling pain, and never for a minute does it let you escape the anguish at the core of their lives.

They struggle with the tumultuous emotions that come with finding and holding onto love, coping with the chaos of life, and staying strong when all you want to do is give up... but then getting on with life once again...somehow!

As you might glean, Next to Normal does not qualify as your standard feel-good musical.

Instead this portrait asks you, with operatic force, to discover the liberation in knowing where it hurts.

Next to Normal opens at the Pelican Playhouse on October 12. Caitlan Charles

This emotional powerhouse addresses such issues as grieving a loss, ethics in modern psychiatry and suburban life. It's a deeply moving piece of musical theatre that allows the audience to experience the cast's dramatic and vocal abilities with such a challenging and energetic pop/rock score.

Associated Press said: "There are no easy answers to be found in Next to Normal, a startling, emotion-drenched musical about one family's attempt to cope with mental illness. The show is an impressive achievement, a heartfelt entertainment. One of the most adventurous and satisfying musicals of the season.”

This local production of the award-winning musical will not only knock your socks off, you will wash them, dry them, iron them and fold them before putting them away.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience a show the likes of which has never been seen in the Clarence Valley.

Next to Normal Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton show dates: Friday/Saturday, October 12-13 7.30pm; Sunday, October 14 2pm; Friday/Saturday, October 19-20 7.30pm; Sunday, October 21 2pm. Tickets $20/$15 are on sale now from South Grafton News & Gifts.