Nothdurft rides Rumberella home in Maiden Plate

BACKING UP: Gold Coast apprentice Jed Hodge storms home on Toby Edmonds-trained mare Flaming Aces to win the Christmas Cup (1200m) at the Clarence River Jockey Club in 2016. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Rumberella continues to improve and excite her Gold Coast stable which could also launch a three-pronged assault on Wednesday's $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap.

Toby Edmonds prepares Rumberella and the former Scone trainer who now heads a hugely Queensland successful stable believes the lightly raced gelding has a bright future after his maiden win at Grafton today.

The strapping three-year-old a gelding son of Super Easy went super in the South Grafton Ex-Servicemens Club Maiden Plate (1415m) today.

"He's got a lot of improvement in him," Toby Edmonds said after his gelding had won for the first time at his seventh start.

"He's a big gross horse with a good future. We'll just let him progress but I think the further he gets the better he will be."

Queensland apprentice Baylee Nothdurft picked up the ride on Rumberella and said his mount struggled to "get through it early" before finishing powerfully.

The win continues Edmonds' success at Grafton carnival over the last few years.

Two years ago he won the Grafton Guineas with Sneaky Glance and then last year he won the Ramornie with Havasay, who is one of three potential runners he could have in Wednesday's iconic feature sprint.

He also has Keen Array and Whypeeo nominated.

"I'm thinking about running all three," Toby Edmonds confirmed.

"Matt McGillivray will ride Keen Array but I'm not sure about jockeys for the other yet. Glen Boss was going to ride but he can't now.

"Havasay won last year but has been out of form. He did trial well the other day though."

Keen Array has 56.5kg, Whypeeo 54.5 and Havasay 54kg.

The final field will be known tomorrow morning after acceptances at 9am.