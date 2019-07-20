Nothing but pride on the line in derby day blockbuster

FORMER GLORY: The Grafton Ghosts will hope to recapture the form that had them finish as winners in the 2017 Group 2 grand final over the South Grafton Rebels.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's that time again, the time for the Grafton Ghosts to call upon their faithful supporters and the time for the South Grafton Rebels to rise up and make the trip over the Clarence River for one of the most anticipated fixtures in bush footy.

In the blue corner, the Ghosts are cemented in second place and look to continue making their mark in what has been a near perfect season.

In the red corner, the resilient Rebels have sealed their spot in third after a strong run of games leading into the final regular season fixture but while this game may not have an impact on league standings, don't let anyone tell you it doesn't matter.

The Rebels have been in a fine run of form having won five of their last six games off the back of the last Grafton derby in which they went down 48-18 but club captain Luke Welch said it has come down to their new approach to each game.

"We've done it since that last game against the Ghosts, we wanted to take the second half of the season and a completely new round and that has worked for us,” Welch said.

South Grafton put in what was quite possibly their best team display of the season last weekend when they cruised home 50-14 against the Sawtell Panthers and while there were star performers, the Rebels had seven different try scorers on the day.

Hard working second rower Welch explained just how much the derby means to Grafton.

"To Grafton it's kind of like the state of origin,” he said.

Welch has played in a number of derbies now and was reflecting on past years that have produced some unbelievable moments.

"Back in 2016 when we won the competition was an incredible time for the club,” he said.

"Some of the old boys that played for South Grafton for years never made it to a grand final but that year when a lot of them had been so loyal to the club, that was the cherry on top of the pie.”

The Rebels captain is hoping for another instant classic tomorrow but believes the referees can play a big part in the game.

"The best thing I always find is when the referees put down the whistle and let the two teams play,” he said.

"The derby is a game that is high on emotion and intensity and free flowing footy is the best for both the players and the spectators.”

The Rebels will be hoping a combination of new and old in a side with a number of changes from their last derby outing will get them over the line.

For the Ghosts, 2019 has been a roller coaster ride from the point-deduction saga in the opening rounds of the season to a huge 110-point win against the Magpies before being brought back down to earth against the Coffs Harbour Comets in round 11.

Grafton have seemed a far more unified outfit since the 24-point loss in Coffs Harbour and club five-eighth Clint Greenshields has been pleased with his sides resolve.

"We've had trouble with our boys dropping their heads and going missing in games but we've been a lot better at digging in and not complaining when things don't go our way,” Greenshields said.

The Ghosts cruised to a 50-point win against the Woolgoolga Seahorses to make up for the defeat against the Comets but the Macksville Sea Eagles provided a more stern test for the men in blue.

Grafton were missing key men Matt Muller and Mitch Lollback from the side but still had the resolve to fight off a late Macksville surge to clinch second place on the Group 2 ladder.

Ghosts centre Dylan Collett joined Rebels captain Welch in turning back the clock to Grafton's period of dominance in the Group 2 competition as the Ghosts and the Rebels played back to back grand finals against each other in 2016 and 2017.

Collett stating that the loss in the 2016 grand final at Frank McGuren Field was a one of his lowest moments as a Ghosts player.

"It was a terrible feeling, I don't ever want to feel like that again,” Collett said.

The Ghosts turned the tides on the Rebels the following year and got a win in a cross-town derby rematch.

While the Comets have already sealed the minor premiership, both the Ghosts and the Rebels will be out to do all that they can to knock off the reigning champions and next weekends qualifying final will give the winner a shot at Coffs Harbour.

As the Rebels and the Ghosts go to battle on Frank McGuren Field tomorrow, there will be a number of events taking part off the field as the season draws to a close.

The Ghosts will be honouring a number life members and players who have reached the 100 club, while the Grafton sides will be donning special shorts and socks for their inaugural Headspace day.

If that wasn't enough Group 2 will be selling beanies for the Mark Hughes Foundation on Beanies for Brain Cancer Day.

Grafton Ghosts vs South Grafton Rebels at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow in all four grades with the first to kick off at 11.00am.

GRAFTON GHOSTS TEAM

1. Mitch Lollback

2. Mitch Gorman

3. Dylan Collett

4. TBA

5. Jay Olsen

6. Clint Greenshields

7. Vincent Williams

8. Adam Slater

9. Todd Cameron

10. Riley Law

11. Danny Wicks (c/c)

12. TBA

13. Justin King

14. Daniel Lavender

15. Blake Winmill

16. Mitchell Wicks

17. Joel Moss

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS TEAM

1. Kieron Johnson-Heron

2. Austin Cooper

3. Oral Monaghan

4. Lionel Williams

5. Jade Duroux

6. Hugh Stanley

7. Allen McKenzie

8. George Jarrett

9. Luke Walker

10. Jeff Skeen

11. Grant Brown

12. Lewis Cooper

13. Luke Welch (c)

14. Nick McGrady

15. Rowan Hardy

16. Parla Pearce

17. Craig Waters