Nothing personal, but can you act?

Playwright David Williamson. His 2011 work Nothing Personal will get the Pelican Playhouse treatment in August. Be a part of the fun by coming along to auditions in early May. contributed pic.

BE A part of The Pelican Playhouse's upcoming stage production of the 2011 play by David Williamson, Nothing Personal.

The company is looking for people interesting in playing a variety of roles including 60-year-old Bea, a publishing house managing director, her long suffering assistant Roxanne, who is aged 40-50, the highly ambitious Naomi, who is in her 30s and head of marketing, Kelvin, the owner of the company and a lady's man, and Simon, Naomi's partner and not-so successful architect.

The play tackles the contemporary subject of ambition and the impact it has on women in the workplace, a new spin on "dog eat dog” life in the corporate world.

As most folks will know, when someone starts a conversation with "it's nothing personal but ...” you know it's going to be personal, horrendously personal.

The play will be staged from August 9-18 and rehearsals will take place on Thursday, May 5, at the Pelican Playhouse, 5.30pm upstairs at 81 Through St, South Grafton.

If you are interested in

trying your hand at some stage acting and being a part of this exciting production, please contact Suzanne Campbell

0428 666 018.