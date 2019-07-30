Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘Nothing responsible about working with Adani’

by Chris McMahon
30th Jul 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than a dozen anti-Adani protesters have lined the footpath in front of the Robina offices of engineering and construction company GHD.

The anti-Adani protesters are waving placards and getting plenty of attention from motorists with supportive beeps.

More than a dozen people are protesting against Adani. Picture: Chris McMahon.
More than a dozen people are protesting against Adani. Picture: Chris McMahon.

The protest actions comes as the Adani coal mine gets set to get underway and is part of a nation wide campaign against GHD.

GHD is one of the biggest contractors working on Adani's Carmichael coal mine in North Queensland.

There is a small police presence at the protest.

The protesters. Picture: Chris McMahon.
The protesters. Picture: Chris McMahon.

Marie Carvolth from Stop Adani Gold Coast said they were specifically targeting GHD as one of the largest contractors on the project.

"GHD claim to support environmentally and socially responsible projects ... there's nothing responsible about working with Adani," she said.

"We're expecting around 40 protesters here today and we're here to show GHD there's a strong opposition, locally, to them helping Adani build the mine."

More information to come.

More Stories

adani ghd mining protest

Top Stories

    Viral videos attract eyes to Mick's properties

    premium_icon Viral videos attract eyes to Mick's properties

    Property 'If you go to a barbecue and someone says 'Hey did you see that video of those guys playing footy?' suddenly you're talking about the property.'

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime The man is accused of having sex with dogs 19 times

    PhD student leads police on highway pursuit

    premium_icon PhD student leads police on highway pursuit

    Crime Man going 140km/h through roadworks having 'mental health episode'

    Car crash cuts the power

    Car crash cuts the power

    Breaking Is the power out at your place? Here's why: