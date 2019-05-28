A clapped-out tinny, a couple a beers, shitty eggbeater bream outfits and being massively outgunned by an unexpected barra horse that was caught in a butterfly net, leads to a video that is pure gold.

Territory fisho Jimmy Williams and his crew made the most of what they had, landing a 120cm barramundi in a net a third of the size, a story that was first told on Tales from the Tinny.

The monster catch came after a quiet day's fishing on the Adelaide River but they didn't realise how big the fish was until it jumped out of the water while hooked.

Jimmy Williams landed this 120cm fish in a $9 net. Picture: Mark Turner

"I was just straight away like f**ken hell that's bigger than a metery and as it came in I said 'oh it's a f**ken whale brus', I just didn't want to lose it," Mr Williams said.

"It jumped and we thought f**ken hell what are we going to do with this."

Luckily Mr William's mate had bought a net the previous day but nothing they thought that could handle such a big fish but they gave it a go.

FISHO lands a groper as big as a pig

"We didn't have a proper net so my mate who's a bit of mad dog just said "just grab it, use your hands, put your hand down it's mouth and just f**ken snag it,' anything to get it into the boat," Mr Williams said.

Big fish, little net. Picture: Still from a video by Mark Turner

"We had a little toy net but we never thought it would work … it only came a third of the way up the body, it just came up past the head and it's gills, we both grabbed the net and it flopped it into the boat."

VIDEO: Bloke grabs 1.5m croc from river with bare hands

While the net seemed somewhat lacking, it could prove to be an omen of sorts with no plans to upgrade any time soon.

"We didn't have a net in the boat and thought for $9, you can't go wrong and obviously you can't go wrong," he said.

"I think it proved itself, if it can catch that it can catch anything."

The barra does a pirouette. Picture: Still from a video by Mark Turner



The crew decided that was enough for the day, as the took some photos, safely returned the fish to the water and head to shore.

"After we caught the fish, we went straight to Goat Island and had a couple of beers," Mr Williams said.

"I'm leaving the Territory and wanted to catch a metery as well, I'm driving to Perth next week so it's f**ken perfect timing."