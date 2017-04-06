23°
Sport

Nothing to split grand final rematch on turf

Matthew Elkerton
| 6th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
BEAR MEAT SANDWICH: City Bears midfielder Josh Lollback tries to squeeze his way between Royals' Nick Weller and Nathan Skeels.
BEAR MEAT SANDWICH: City Bears midfielder Josh Lollback tries to squeeze his way between Royals' Nick Weller and Nathan Skeels. Shirley-Anne Thompson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY: Clocktower Hotel Royals welcomed newcomer Pat Slattery with open arms ahead of this season and the Brisbane convert soon repaid their faith as he notched a double on debut to help the side save the points against Village Green City Bears.

The attacking forward came to the Clarence Valley last year to work as a physio after completing his studies north of the border and through mutual connections wound up on the Royals' doorstep.

With a lot of players out through prior commitments for the first round including skipper Matt Lobsey, stand-in captain Nathan Skeels was very happy to have Slattery in fine form.

"It is always hard at the beginning of the season not being able to put a full team together with a lot of people away," he said. "So to take away a 2-2 draw against the reigning premiers we are definitely happy with that.

"It was great to have Pat slot straight into the attacking and come away with a couple of goals. If he can keep that up for the rest of the season, it would be even better."

 

TWO GENERATIONS: City Bears Mick Russ battles for possession against Royals Sam Young.
TWO GENERATIONS: City Bears Mick Russ battles for possession against Royals Sam Young. Shirley-Anne Thompson

With both sides feeling the effects of a long pre-season and low on troops for the first game back, Skeels said for both teams it was just a chance to knock off a bit more rust.

"I think from both aspects it was a shake down game. It wasn't the fastest game in the world and it wasn't the best game in the world but we get rid of a few pre-season cobwebs and we can go from here.

"There are things we will take out of it and work on so after Easter when we have a full complement back we will be ready and firing."

The clash was almost a win for Royals after Slattery found himself on the end of a silky passing set to add to the 1-1 half time scoreline with only five minutes to go, but Bears were too strong muscling their way up field to equalise in the dying stages.

"To be in a winning position that close to the end and not go through with it was disappointing," Skeels said. "But it is only the first game, we have blown off the cobwebs and we will take that result."

In other first round action Barbs took away a 2-0 victory against Sailors.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  brent livermore field city bears hockey premier league royals

Melrose suspension sends clear message against violence

Melrose suspension sends clear message against violence

AFTER pleading guilty to two charges Jay Melrose was suspended from playing rugby league and all other facets of the game until October 31, 2018.

Cops keep Coffs-Clarence crime in check

Suspected truck arson at JJ Richards

Major crimes down across local area command

Inspired by her beloved son who was murdered

SPEAK UP: Robyn Shelley's son Paul was murdered. She now provides bereavement support for other parents who have lost children.

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

Lunchtime Ladies: Busy mums squeeze in workout

Big River Gym Lunch Ladies is a fun 30 minute work out for people in their lunch breaks with Iritana Grey and Lauren Bond.

30-minute sessions help professional mums squeeze every ounce

Local Partners

Get your career started as a volunteer

Volunteering Clarence Valley is desperate for new volunteers

HUMP DAY: Grafton's own sex-themed 'Amazing Race'

Contest promotes sexual health education as part of Youth Week

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

How will the new bridge impact you?

A new view of the urban landscape around the Harwood Bridge.

Meeting in Yamba to discuss affects of Harwood Bridge on community

Let your imagination run wild with artist Meagan Jacobs

EXPERT: Meagan Jacobs is doing a Plunge workshop at Kingstudio in Maclean this weekend.

Plunge Festival workshop centres on land, environment and earth.

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

A scene from the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes.

Harwood Island River Front Homestead

Harwood 2465

House 4 3 10 Contact Agent

Beautifully positioned taking in a sweeping Clarence River view, this extensively renovated residence will suit a variety of buyers looking to enjoy the unique...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Priced to sell!

Lot 225 Lower Coldstream Road, Calliope 2462

Rural 0 0 $179000

Comprising of 40 alluvial acres ready to put cattle straight onto, what else can you buy that gives you this value? Although a building entitlement is not...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Vacant Land 300m to River

12 Loxton Avenue, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence ... $195,000

652sqm block of land located an easy 300m walk to the Clarence river. Vacant blocks like this are becoming a rarity in Iluka, so here is your chance to purchase a...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Premium Property Premium Location

2 Queen Lane, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 2 Auction

Situated on Iluka bay this immaculately kept home offers forest framed water views across the bay and Clarence River. A convenient, short walk to cafes, shops and...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Position with further potential

205 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 Auction

This lovely 1940's style home offers very comfortable, practical living having had a major makeover a few years ago. Central position and set on a large 1,012m2...

Lovely Home in Great Location

27 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 4 $399,000

Set on an undulating 6,031sqm fully fenced block, is this lovely four bedroom home, perfect for the growing family who are after more space. Our vendors...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

You could have these spectacular views

Craigmore in Yamba goes up for auction

180 degree views of paradise from this apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!