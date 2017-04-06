Nothing to split grand final rematch on turf

BEAR MEAT SANDWICH: City Bears midfielder Josh Lollback tries to squeeze his way between Royals' Nick Weller and Nathan Skeels.

HOCKEY: Clocktower Hotel Royals welcomed newcomer Pat Slattery with open arms ahead of this season and the Brisbane convert soon repaid their faith as he notched a double on debut to help the side save the points against Village Green City Bears.

The attacking forward came to the Clarence Valley last year to work as a physio after completing his studies north of the border and through mutual connections wound up on the Royals' doorstep.

With a lot of players out through prior commitments for the first round including skipper Matt Lobsey, stand-in captain Nathan Skeels was very happy to have Slattery in fine form.

"It is always hard at the beginning of the season not being able to put a full team together with a lot of people away," he said. "So to take away a 2-2 draw against the reigning premiers we are definitely happy with that.

"It was great to have Pat slot straight into the attacking and come away with a couple of goals. If he can keep that up for the rest of the season, it would be even better."

TWO GENERATIONS: City Bears Mick Russ battles for possession against Royals Sam Young. Shirley-Anne Thompson

With both sides feeling the effects of a long pre-season and low on troops for the first game back, Skeels said for both teams it was just a chance to knock off a bit more rust.

"I think from both aspects it was a shake down game. It wasn't the fastest game in the world and it wasn't the best game in the world but we get rid of a few pre-season cobwebs and we can go from here.

"There are things we will take out of it and work on so after Easter when we have a full complement back we will be ready and firing."

The clash was almost a win for Royals after Slattery found himself on the end of a silky passing set to add to the 1-1 half time scoreline with only five minutes to go, but Bears were too strong muscling their way up field to equalise in the dying stages.

"To be in a winning position that close to the end and not go through with it was disappointing," Skeels said. "But it is only the first game, we have blown off the cobwebs and we will take that result."

In other first round action Barbs took away a 2-0 victory against Sailors.