Nothing trivial about JaccaRokWizz

WHEN is a town a city? What do Sydney Harbour and the Clarence River have in common? When is a jacaranda a flame tree?

It's not often that a night out guarantees great music by a mix of local performers, historical facts, Grafton trivia and lots of laughs.

The next show at the Pelican Playhouse, JaccaRokWizz, promises to give all of this and so much more.

JaccaRokWizz is a quiz show with a very local flavour. All questions will relate to the local area and panelists from the audience will compete to prove who knows Grafton best. Hosted by our very own local radio DJ, the clever and talented Jordan Smith who will be ably assisted by the equally hilarious Jim Woodley. This dynamic duo will make sure no stone is left unturned, no gag left unsaid and no pun unintended.

Each show will feature performances by two different local musicians, so you'll want to see this more than once. Songs with real or dubious links to Grafton will also be performed by the awesomely blended talents of the house band - JacaDaka.

This promises to be a hilarious, entertaining and very different way to celebrate Grafton, its history and the annual jacaranda blooms.

Come along with your local wisdom and dress to impress in your most creative jacaranda-inspired purple outfit - if you don't win the quiz you might get a prize for best dressed!