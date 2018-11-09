Nothing worth more than good health

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE: Sophie, Emmanuelle, Oliver and Daniel Ramos at Deosa Wholefoods, the new store on Prince St.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE: Sophie, Emmanuelle, Oliver and Daniel Ramos at Deosa Wholefoods, the new store on Prince St. Caitlan Charles

"TRUE health is worth more than gold or silver.”

Those are the words of Mahatma Gandhi that Sophie Ramos lives and works by, especially when it comes to her family-run business Deosa Wholefoods.

The Ramos family moved to Nymboida in search of a place where they could live a healthy life, and since then they've been growing their business in the Clarence Valley.

"We started growing food for that purpose (living healthily), but there was such a need here that we couldn't get everything we wanted organically, so I decided to open a co-op,” Mrs Ramos said.

"It grew (from there), but we needed to get to more people. We've got farmers in the area, organic growers, they needed support so we started the food box business online.

"I had a baby at the time so I thought we could do that first, and it's gone really well.”

But Mrs Ramos' vision was always much bigger, she hoped to one day have a store where they could reach more people.

"Living out in Nymboida, we have an hour to travel here, and then we had to go further to get the produce,” she said.

"So now we have that base, (growers) can drop off produce and we can showcase it.”

The new Deosa Wholefoods store on Prince St has a juice bar and a kitchen where they will produce healthy meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner that people can pick up and take home.

Mrs Ramos said without our health, we have nothing, so it's important to help educate people on the benefits of eating wholefoods.

"We have a number of people who have conditions who are our meal box customers,” she said. "They have had such success eating wholefoods, and that's what this is about: educating people on what wholefood eating is about.

"It's getting back to the food that our grandparents ate. It's eating real food that's not been adulterated.”

Deosa Wholefoods is open at 79 Prince St, Grafton, Monday to Saturday from 8am to 6pm. They have a range of wholefoods, which include foods for special diets.

There will be free tastings in store today.