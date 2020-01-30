Nova Peris files law suit against Jacinta Price

FORMER senator and Olympian Nova Peris is suing politician Jacinta Price over comments relating to a segment on a morning show discussing Australia Day.

FORMER NT senator and Olympian Nova Peris is suing Alice Springs, indigenous politician Jacinta Price over comments relating to a segment on a Channel 10 morning chat show discussing Australia Day.

Peris has filed the defamation lawsuit claiming Ms Price accused her of protecting abusers amid the fallout of host Kerri-Anne Kennerley being called racist.

Ms Price appeared on the show with former Greens MP and indigenous woman Lidia Thorpe after a heated Australia Day debate between Kennerley and panellist Yumi Stynes.

During the show Stynes accused Kennerley of racism after she said those marching at the Invasion Day rally were actually doing very little to address sexual violence in indigenous communities.

The day following the Stynes and Kennerley clash Ms Price, who was at the Sydney studio, and Ms Thorpe, via video link, went on the show to discuss the issues and disadvantages faced by Aboriginal women.

At one point Ms Thorpe told Kennerley to "give up her white privilege".

During the segment Ms Price made allegedly defamatory remarks about Ms Peris.

A statement of claim has been filed in the Victorian Supreme Court.

"We need to start condemning the perpetrators and we know within Aboriginal Australia there are powerful men who have made it to powerful positions who have never been condemned … Nova Peris has been involved with these particular people," Ms Price said, according to a transcript lodged in court.

"A lot of indigenous leaders have been involved, there's been one in the news recently, he has managed, he's a known rapist, who has managed to make it to a powerful position and none of us in the Indigenous community have stood up and condemned these people, we have allowed them to continue on their paths."

Ms Peris has claimed Ms Price's comments were defamatory as they suggested she participated in the promotion of Aboriginal men "when they were known to be perpetrators of sexual violence against women," as well as that she, "turned a blind eye to sexual violence against women".