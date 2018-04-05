Menu
Novak Djokovic has been battling on court this season.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Struggling Djokovic splits with coaches

5th Apr 2018 8:20 AM

NOVAK Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.

Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website.

 

He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just wonâ€™t seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovicâ€™s latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.

Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.

Djokovic began working with Agassi on a part-time basis before last yearâ€™s French Open in May. He added Stepanek to his team at the end of November.

andre agassi novak djokovic radek stepanek
