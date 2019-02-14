Novak joins Clarence election race

Debrah Novak is standing for the state seat of Clarence as an independent.

AFTER throwing her name into the mix for the upcoming election for the seat of Clarence, there is a piece of political history awaiting Clarence Valley councillor Debrah Novak if she is successful.

Ms Novak announced today she will stand for the seat of Clarence as an independent candidate, and if successful will be the first woman elected to this seat in 160 years of parliamentary governance.

"I know I have a monster challenge ahead of me however I am really looking forward to having those political conversations with our electorate to engage them in the process of our democracy,” she said.

"It's so important our community contributes to this discussion in a positive way because who ever is elected has our future in their hands.

"I am walking in the footsteps of some political giants like Sir Earle Page who also ran as a Country Independent when he was elected to parliament.”

Ms Novak said she chose Valentines Day to launch as it is recognised as a day of love not hate.

"I love my community enough to step up and run for public office, it is daunting and scary task but at the same time exciting,” she said.

"We need more women and greater diversity in parliament to better reflect the broader opinions and aspirations of the Clarence Electorate.

"There are many unhappy voters out there in this seat and by standing as an independent provides an option for those disengaged voters to send a very clear message to their parties."

Ms Novak ran for the seat as an independent in 2015, gaining more than 2000 first-preference votes.

On her election website she said she was inspired to run after attending a democracy workshop in the Victorian town of Inid led by Cathy McGowan, Towny Windsor and Simon Longstaff.

"I left that workshop energised and inspired thinking there was a better way to do politics and that is respectful, considered and for the people,” it states.

"I am sick and tired of seeing our political parties favour corporate over community. We as a people, a community and a nation are better than that.”

For more information about Ms Novak's campaign you can follow her on social media or her website www.vote1debrahnovak.com