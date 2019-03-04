Menu
ON THE TRAIL: Independent candidate for Clarence Debrah Novak shows off her community source nomination to run at the upcoming state election.
Novak takes election to the people

26th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
TO NOMINATE to run for State Government, 25 electors must nominate you, and while the major parties have their own internal process, independent candidate Debrah Novak threw the doors open on Sunday for those to sign her up.

Ms Novak held an event at Karrikan in Yamba where she invited people from the community to sign on the dotted line to support her tilt to be the first woman elected to the seat of Clarence since its inception 160 years ago.

"I had to get 25, but I ended with more than 30, and there were so many people that came down,” she said.

"It was great to be able to sit down and talk to all the people.”

Ms Novak said that of the 30 nominators, about 25 were aged under 35, many who were disengaged with the current state of politics.

"They said the standard of politics has dropped... and I think across the board young people are over it and looking for change... and change in being there for the people.”

Locally, Ms Novak said employment was a big issue, with high youth unemployment rates creating questions.

"With one in four young people unemployed... in an infrastructure boom, how does that happen?”

