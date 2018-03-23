Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ART BOOM: Cr Debrah Novak.
ART BOOM: Cr Debrah Novak. Bill North
Council News

Novak to spearhead art review

by Caitlan Charles
23rd Mar 2018 4:00 AM

ARTS, culture and heritage was the focus of Clarence Valley councillor Debrah Novak's notice of motion which will see a review undertaken into the sectors.

Clarence Valley Council will conduct a workshop to discuss the nine key recommendations from the Local Government NSW Communities and Culture - research into the arts, culture and heritage final report.

Council will also hold a workshop to discuss its contribution to the Clarence Valley arts, heritage and cultural sectors and follow up as part of the 2018/19 budget deliberations.

The impact of the highway on arts, heritage and culture will be considered, and they will include them in any tourism and economic strategic planning.

Cr Jason Kingsley said he didn't support the motion because he thought councillors should stop talking on behalf of groups without their consent or knowledge.

However, Cr Karen Toms said Cr Novak was not asking for anything special.

"She wants a discussion on arts, culture and heritage and it is a big part of our community... why wouldn't you support it,” she said.

Cr Arthur Lysaught voted against the motion, stating he felt the council did enough for arts, culture and heritage in the Clarence Valley. "Our commitment to the arts in this valley is at a level well above many other councils,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Ostwald brothers back in business with new entity

premium_icon Ostwald brothers back in business with new entity

Business THE former executives of failed civil construction firm Ostwald Bros will resurrect one section of the business, under a new entity.

850 SOS calls as 300mm drenches north coast

850 SOS calls as 300mm drenches north coast

News Heavy rain prompts flash flooding warnings in NSW

Stats line up for small spellers

Stats line up for small spellers

News Big result for small school

An opening to close a stellar career

An opening to close a stellar career

News Farewell for beloved gallery director

Local Partners