Novak to spearhead art review

ARTS, culture and heritage was the focus of Clarence Valley councillor Debrah Novak's notice of motion which will see a review undertaken into the sectors.

Clarence Valley Council will conduct a workshop to discuss the nine key recommendations from the Local Government NSW Communities and Culture - research into the arts, culture and heritage final report.

Council will also hold a workshop to discuss its contribution to the Clarence Valley arts, heritage and cultural sectors and follow up as part of the 2018/19 budget deliberations.

The impact of the highway on arts, heritage and culture will be considered, and they will include them in any tourism and economic strategic planning.

Cr Jason Kingsley said he didn't support the motion because he thought councillors should stop talking on behalf of groups without their consent or knowledge.

However, Cr Karen Toms said Cr Novak was not asking for anything special.

"She wants a discussion on arts, culture and heritage and it is a big part of our community... why wouldn't you support it,” she said.

Cr Arthur Lysaught voted against the motion, stating he felt the council did enough for arts, culture and heritage in the Clarence Valley. "Our commitment to the arts in this valley is at a level well above many other councils,” he said.