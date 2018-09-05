Novichok victim ’close to death’

Charlie Rowley is apparently back in hospital after surviving a Novichok attack that killed his girlfriend. Picture: Supplied

NOVICHOK victim Charlie Rowley has lost hope and doesn't have long left to live, his brother has said.

The Sun reports that the 45-year-old is now totally blind and has lost the use of his limbs after being diagnosed with meningitis just weeks after he survived being poisoned by the nerve agent which killed his partner Dawn Sturgess.

The couple were poisoned with the same nerve agent used in the assassination attempt on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

And while Charlie survived, he has since been readmitted to hospital with fears his condition is rapidly deteriorating.

Brother Matthew said: "I spoke to doctors and nurses and they say it doesn't look good - he doesn't have long left to live I fear.

"Charlie has lost hope because there is no sign of recovery."

Emergency workers in protective suits search around John Baker House Sanctuary Supported Living after a major incident was declared when a man and woman were exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. Picture: Getty

The devastated brother said Charlie's immune system had been ruined by the deadly poison, making him susceptible to disease and illness and leading to him to contract meningitis.

He said: "It's not pretty - I spoke to him on Saturday and he said he can't move his arms or legs.

"He is totally blind in a critical condition and has been diagnosed with meningitis. He has also lost use of all his limbs."

Charlie is also said to be "incoherent".

Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess were found foaming at the mouth. Picture: Supplied

Matthew added: "Charlie is in an intensive care unit and his speech has changed completely - the tone of his voice is almost incoherent, he sounds like a child, like a 10-year-old boy.

"I can't get any sense out of him."

A spokesman for Salisbury District Hospital said: "We can't comment on individual cases. But, to reiterate what we have said previously, we are not currently treating anyone for nerve agent-related illnesses."

Charlie is said to be devastated over the loss of 44-year-old Dawn, who died on July 8.

Anti-terror cops have since launched a murder probe into her death.

It is believed she and Charlie had been exposed to the poison when they picked up a perfume bottle, which Dawn sprayed on her wrists.

Detectives are trying to identify the members of a Russian hit-squad seen leaving a UK airport the day after the attack on the Skripals.

Scotland Yard previously revealed they believed a two-men hit team led the Salisbury nerve agent attack on behalf of the Kremlin.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission