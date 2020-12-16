NOW OPEN: Co-op’s local seafood expands into new market

Clarence River Fishermen's Coop retail store manager Matt Farrell at their new location in Grafton Shoppingworld.

Clarence River Fishermen's Coop retail store manager Matt Farrell at their new location in Grafton Shoppingworld.

A FAMILIAR name in local seafood has expanded its operations into Grafton, and with it expanded the operations of a long-running business.

From 10am today the Clarence River Fishermen’s Co-operative will operate a seafood shop in Grafton Shoppingworld, from the site of Clarence Coast Seafood, doubling its space in the process.

Retail store manager Matt Farrell said the move came as a response to demand for seafood experience during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“Over Easter we did some deliveries into Grafton and saw the opportunity to come up here,” Mr Farrell said.

“David Anderson, who has operated Clarence Coast Seafoods, will continue to work with us as we double the size of the shop, and triple the workforce.

David Anderson of Clarence Coast Seafood with Clarence River Fishermen's Coop retail store manager Matt Farrell at their new location in Grafton Shoppingworld.

“We’ll provide a full range – including our bugs, prawns, crabs, oysters and our range of fresh fillets as well as our homemade products, and we’ll have some new additions in the new year.”

The shop’s normal operating hours will be 10am to 5pm, with extended hours over the Christmas period, and in good news prawn orders can be made from opening day onwards.

“There’s been good school prawns over the last week, and there’ll be plenty around for Christmas,” Mr Farrell said.

“There’s also plenty of bugs, crabs, oyster and lots of local lobsters.”

The fishermen’s co-operative has been in operation since 1945 supporting the local fishing industry, and its expansion was another way of supporting the shareholders who helped employ more than 80 staff and support the local community.

“This shop will be number five for us across the Clarence Valley, supporting our 120 shareholders, using all their fresh product they catch across our shops, and trying to get the most out of our fresh, local product that we can,” he said.